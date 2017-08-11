Yogi directive to ‘madarsas’ on I-day celebrations triggers controversy

Uttar Pradesh government’s directive to the “madrasas” (Islamic Schools) to celebrate Independence Day by unfurling the tricolour and recital of National Anthem and National Song has triggered a huge controversy with a section of the Muslim clergy taking umbrage to the directives saying that it was tantamount to calling their patriotism in question.

This is for the first time in state’s history that madrasas have been directed to organise more programmes than just hoisting the national flag and reciting national anthem.

A circular in this regard was issued by Rahul Gupta, Registrar, UP Madarasa Shiksha Parishad to 8,000 madrasas recognised by the Paishad and 560 others that are government-aided.

The flag hoisting and recitation of the National Anthem will take place at 8 am.

The order, comprising a detailed time schedule of the events also makes videography and photography mandatory failing which action may be initiated against erring institutions.

The order also read that during the celebration of the Independence Day the children should be educated about the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and tribute should be paid to the martyrs. The programme should be concluded by candies distribution among the students.

Similar notices were circulated by CBSE to all its school for organization of cultural activities on Independence Day in all its affiliated schools.

The parishad has also sent the text of the National Anthem in both Hindi and Urdu.

The government has also asked madarsas affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad to pay tribute to freedom fighters and organise cultural programmes on August 15.

Reports have come in that the real reason such a directive has been issued by the government is to determine the actual situation of the madarsas.