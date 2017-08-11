You can get 105 Vertu luxury phones for just $26000

If you’re in the market for multiple phones, the auction has those as well, with sets of archive collection Vertu phones. Things haven’t been going so well for Vertu and it shut down its manufacturing operations in the United Kingdom last month. So yes, it was really only a matter of time until the company called it quits.

Recently the owner of Vertu, Hakan Uzan attempted to rescue the company from its imminent demise, by offering creditors of the firm just $2.6 million to cover its hefty $165 million outstanding debt. The starting price for these 105 phones, some of which might not even work? G J Wisdom & Co, the auctioneer, points out that some of the models in this lineup are concepts so they are not operational. Personally I think that spending 1,000 GBP (about $1,300, starting bid) for a phone that still has number keys (even if it’s made of 18-karat gold and alligator leather and has a ruby key) is ridiculous, but who knows what people enjoy collecting.

Fun fact: you’d be surprised to learn that Vertu actually sold 450,000 devices worldwide by 2015.

If you’re not quite satisfied with your diamond encrusted iPhone, and you’re looking for something potentially non-functional; then an upcoming auction for some of the most iconic Vertu smartphones might get you excited. On Friday the company’s museum collection of phones hits the auction block for sale by liquidators.