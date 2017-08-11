Zacks Investment Research Upgrades White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.12, from 0.84 in 2016Q3. The value of the investment in White Mountains Insurance Group went from $8,995,000 to $7,806,000 decreasing 13.2% quarter over quarter. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2,176 shares.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $844.29. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 770 shares. Raymond James holds 0.01% or 4,831 shares. Pax Ww Management Ltd Com has 29,515 shares. ProShare Advisors upped its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.5% in the Q1. Equities analysts predict that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post $7.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. Blackrock Fund Advsr invested in 0.01% or 47,645 shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Limited Liability reported 5,691 shares. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Access it here: 000102387517000020. 60,290 shares of the company were exchanged. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Date of activity: July 31, 2017.

WARNING: “OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:OB) Position Maintained by Eastern Bank” was originally published by Sports Perspectives and is the property of of Sports Perspectives. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. The ownership in Q3 2015 is high, at 100.47 % of the outstanding shares. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc owns 1400 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has invested 5.93% in the stock. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is 6.60% of its portfolio. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in OneBeacon Insurance Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. The Company’s principal businesses are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries and other affiliates. The Company’s divisions include OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. Lastly, BNP Paribas Arbitrage upped its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 25.4% in the Q1. (Split Rock), a reinsurance company (collectively, OneBeacon). Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The value of the company’s investment in White Mountains Insurance Group increased from $2,240,000 to $2,298,000 a change of 2.6% since the last quarter.

About 2,185 shares traded.

OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.52.

– Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.