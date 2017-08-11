Zakir Musa trapped in Kashmir’s Tral, search operation underway

The chief of al-Qaeda’s Kashmir unit Zakir Musa is reportedly trapped by security forces in Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama sector.

“The cordon and search operation is still underway”.

The CASO was launched after inputs about the presence of militants affiliated with Zakir Musa group in the area.

With security forces having cordoned off the village where terrorist Zakir Musa is reportedly hiding, it appears only to be a matter of time before the terrorist is either made to surrender before the security forces or is neutralised. This apart, he is alleged to have incited the youth of the Kashmir for stone pelting on security forces.

According to a police official, the forces including 42RR, 130 CRPF and SOG Awantipora laid siege to Noorpora- the native village of Musa – and launched searches. “There is no confirmation about the presence of any militant yet”, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir range, S P Pani.

The 22-year-old terrorist is a native of Norpora village, which is close to the spot where Hizbul commander Burhani Wani was killed by security forces in an encounter last year.

Meanwhile, clashes intensified in the area with people trying to disrupt the anti-militant operation. However, they were dispersed by intense tear gas shelling by the forces which led to the clashes in these areas.