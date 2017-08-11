Zendaya is setting the record straight about her relationship with Tom Holland. Zendaya tweeted Holland, saying, “My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA!” Zendaya’s co-star Veronica Dunne couldn’t confirm it was ending, but said she would be happy about how it comes to a close. “I haven’t been on a vacation in years!hbu @TomHolland1996???“.

Despite their light-hearted responses, fans were quick to point out that they didn’t exactly deny the reports outright, leading some to hold out hope of a secret romance. She made her film debut in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” this year, and will next star in “The Greatest Showman” with Zac Efron. “He’s a great dude”. The former Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover actress was the ideal fit as Peter’s classmate Michelle in the Marvel movie, but she says that, when she auditioned, she didn’t think she would get the part.

Zendaya is just one of the five celebs who will be honored at Variety’s Power of Youth event this year. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together.

Zendaya chose to go without make-up for the audition to fit with her 15-year-old character, adding that at that age, she wasn’t allowed to wear make-up to school.

She also recalled towering over her costar and fearing that would make for an uncomfortable audition.

Zendaya had a few worries going into the audition, one of them being that she was taller than Holland. “I’m so happy I got to put her in my movie early, before she becomes the biggest actress in Hollywood”, he said. “So that was good”.

The actress, who documented the traumatizing experience on Snapchat at the time, told Variety that, “We tried to do this whole maneuver”. “But I don’t remember that”.

Both stars are expected to reprise their roles for the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is slated for release in July, 2019.