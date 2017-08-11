Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN), WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)

BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,838,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,618,000 after buying an additional 25,073,593 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,275.9% in the first quarter. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 194,905 shares with $22.46 million value, up from 189,254 last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12,160.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 4,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. The original version of this story can be read at https://theolympiareport.com/2017/08/08/chicago-partners-investment-group-llc-takes-position-in-wec-energy-group-inc-wec.html. The value of the investment in (WEC) went from $7,882,000 to $7,366,000 a change of 6.5% quarter to quarter. The sales growth rate for a stock is a measure of how the stock’s sales per share (SPS) has grown over a specific period of time. During the past six months, WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC Energy Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. The stock has been recently separated from the 50-day moving average by 3.01%.

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Currently, Level 3 Communications, Inc.net profit margin for the 12 months is at 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter previous year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

The EPS this year for WEC Energy Group, Inc., WEC is 3.05 following the EPC growth of next year of 5.63%. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The indicated annual dividend is $2.08. The ex-dividend date has been established as Wednesday the 10th of May 2017.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. At recent closing price of $64.47, WEC has a chance to give up $-1.17 or -1.81% in 52 weeks, based on mean target price ($63.3) placed by analysts.The analyst consensus opinion of 2.5 looks like a hold.

On May 9 the company was upgraded to “Neutral” from “Sell” and a price target of $58.00 was set in an announcement from UBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts assigned mean rating at 2.50 (1.0 = Strong Buy, 5.0 = Sell). WEC Energy Group now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

In other news, VP Susan H. Martin sold 15,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The TSX listed company saw a recent bid of 3.23 and 1390000 shares have traded hands in the session. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Moreover, Lmr Partners Llp has 0.1% invested in the company for 11,554 shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Business’s segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.