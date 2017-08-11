Zimbabwe to build $1bn Mugabe University

Zimbabwe’s cash-strapped government plans to build a $1 billion university named after 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe, the higher education minister said on Wednesday, a move that was quickly criticized by the opposition as a waste of resources.

Still connected to that, it is believed that $1 billion is the total amount of money circulating in the country at the moment and can you imagine all the currency in the country being taken to fund one university.

His sentiments were echoed by Zimbabwe National Students Union secretary general Zvikomborero Haruzivishe and president 9f the Democratic Party Wurayayi Zembe, who added that the Mugabes should abandon the project, which is in bad taste as millions of Zimbabweans are struggling to make ends meet due to economic stagnation. The country was once known as the breadbasket of southern Africa.

Despite the economic struggle, the cabinet has agreed to spend $800,000 building the new university in Mazowe, 35km outside the capital Harare.

He said the university will concentrate on science, technology and engineering and will also have a research institute.

He would not be drawn on where the funds were coming from.

Mugabe has indicated that he will stand in next year’s elections. “It is meant to stroke Mugabe’s ego because we know this government is broke”.

The country’s National Budget is just above $4 billion, meaning the money approved for the university is a quarter of the budget, which really does not make sense, as Zimbabwe clearly can not afford such profligacy.

He is a trained teacher and after coming to power in 1980, his government massively increased the provision of state education to the previously disadvantaged black majority.

Zimbabwe is reported to have the highest adult literacy rate on the continent.

Instead of putting $1 billion into one institution, it would have been better to give the money to the already established universities and try to grow their capacity, instead of throwing it all into the Robert Gabriel Mugabe University.