3.5 lakh affected in renewed Assam floods

Following a brief reprieve, Assam was once again hit by a fresh wave of floods on Thursday as heavy rains battered the state leading to a deluge in at least 700 villages across 15 districts of the state affecting over 3.5 lakh people.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has sounded high alert across the state following second wave flood and asked all district administration to take necessary measures to tackle the flood situation.

Almost 14,000 flood displaced people are taking shelter in 39 relief centres, the ASDMA report added.

A total of 354,326 people have been affected in the 15 districts while close to 14,000 people have taken shelter in 45 relief camps opened by the authorities, the officials said.

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts have been affected by the fresh wave of floods following the one last month. The flood victims in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district accused that flood was caused after NEEPCO released water from its dam in neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh.

On the other hand, flood situation turned worsed in Kaziranga National Park as flood waters submerged more than 70 per cent areas of the national park.

Flood waters have also entered the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Biosphere Reserve in Assam, reported The Indian Express.

More than 25 lakh people in 29 districts of the state had already been affected by the floods.

Six rivers were flowing above the danger mark, and the Meteorological Department has predicted incessant rain over the next four days, reported The Times of India.

Due to this Brahmaputra and its tributaries in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are likely to rise and create low to high flood and unprecedented flood at a few locations.

The state government had recently sought Rs 2939 crore assistance from the Centre to carry out fix works of infrastructure, embankments, roads, bridges, culverts etc damaged in the first wave flood in the state.