“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is ripping Republicans who said in a new poll that they would support delaying the 2020 presidential election if President Trump called for it to ensure only eligible American citizens can vote.

GOP supporters’ approval of Congress dropped 12 points from July, while overall approval by USA adults decreased four points, also to 16 percent. About 68 percent label the Republican dominated Congress a total failure following its inability to repeal and replace Obamacare.

President Trump, meanwhile, has a job approval rating of 38 percent, according to CNN. And not only do 78 percent of Americans want the Trump administration to do what it can to make ObamaCare work, but that includes 52 percent of Republicans and 51 percent of Trump supporters.

Factors that may have an impact on this choice include the Senate failing to pass a bill to repeal Obamacare, and Congress passing sanctions against Russian Federation over meddling in the US 2016 presidential election, Gallup analyst Art Swift said.

Strikingly, while large majorities of Democrats and independents back efforts to sustain the statute, even Republicans and Trump supporters lean toward saying the administration should try making the law work, not take steps to hinder it. A majority (56%) say it’s not likely that Republicans will be successful in passing their own health care bill, the first time that figure has topped 50% in CNN polling. The House in May passed a bill to partially repeal the law and drastically cut Medicaid.

And around two-thirds from those groups want Trump to stop enforcing the tax penalty Obama’s law levies on people who don’t buy coverage. That’s down slightly from ten years ago, before the passage of the ACA, when 64% supported the idea. One in seven (15%) focus on the economy, 11% say immigration, 8% say foreign policy and 8% name Donald Trump.

For example, 6 in 10 Republicans and Trump backers want the GOP to continue its repeal and replace drive in Congress.

Democrats lead a generic Congressional ballot among all Americans by 11 points, 51% to 40%. “At a minimum, they show that a substantial number of Republicans are amenable to violations of democratic norms that are more flagrant than what is typically proposed (or studied)”.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS by telephone August 3 through 6 among a random national sample of 1,018 adults. The margin of sampling error is four percentage points.