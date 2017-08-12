“Alt-Right” Rally Organizer Sues VA Town Over Restrictions

A judge is expected to rule on Mr. Kessler’s request for an emergency injunction against the city at a hearing Friday, WVIR-TV reported, a day before demonstrators are scheduled to descend on Charlottesville to participate in the slated “Unite the Right” rally as well as counterprotests scheduled to occur Saturday.

Dubbed the “Unite the Right Rally”, the gathering could mark one of the most significant demonstrations of its kind in decades, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors extremist groups.

McAuliffe said in a statement that while he believes the majority of the rally’s participants will express their views “safely and respectfully”, he believes that some attendees may be violent.

“I want to urge my fellow Virginians who may consider joining either in support or opposition to the planned rally to make alternative plans”. “But it is also the right of every American to deny those ideas more attention than they deserve”.

But ACLU attorney Victor M. Glasberg said the Emancipation Park location is central to Kessler’s rally because of the Lee statue and the controversy that has surrounded the city’s decision to remove and rename the park. “Nor is there any doubt that we, as a city, have an obligation to protect those rights, the people who seek to exercise them, and the broader community in which they do”. Torch-wielding white nationalists also demonstrated against the removal in May. Kessler’s lawsuit argues moving the rally will “dilute” his message, violating free speech.

Thousands of white nationalists, including supporters of the Ku Klux Klan white supremacist group, and anti-fascist activists are expected to turn out in Charlottesville, a sleepy town planning to remove a statue of General Robert E. Lee, who led Confederate forces in the US Civil War. “Democracy can be noisy, and it can be messy”.

ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said the organization agrees with Signer.

Airbnb has taken a stand against white supremacists.

. “Hate has no place in our communities”.