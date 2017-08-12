There has been some selling insider activity on Amplify Snack Brands, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The value of the investment in Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. went from $420,000 to $584,000 a change of $164,000 quarter over quarter. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.06. It looks like analysts are feeling bearish about the stock with overall sell-side analysts calling it a Buy. Amplify Snack Brands, Inc.is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc.in a report on Tuesday. (NYSE:BETR) traded down 1.73% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. Volume was down 59.51% under the stocks average daily volume. The firm has a market cap of $624.83 million, a PE ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock last traded at $7.52 which is significantly below $9.72, the 50 day moving average and which is well below the 200 day moving average of $9.26. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc.by 7.7% in the first quarter. (NYSE:BETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. In the latest earnings report the EPS was $0.25 and is expected to be $0.38 for the current year with 74,292,000 shares now outstanding. The business had revenue of $101 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.99 million. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. The business's quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $56,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The analysts, on average, are forecasting a $10.25 price target, but the stock is already up -4.33% from its recent lows. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,930,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,430,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. The shares were sold on May 31st for a price of $9.10. It improved, as 32 investors sold ICE shares while 16 reduced holdings. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc.by 45.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,975 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. During the same period a year ago, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc.by 7.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc.by 17.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082,545 shares of the company's stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 825,720 shares during the period. More interesting news about Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE:BETR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Can Amplify Snack Brands Keep Going After Last Week's 19% Pop?" published on January 17, 2017 as well as Reuters.com's news article titled: "BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02" with publication date: August 08, 2017.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s divisions are North America and worldwide.