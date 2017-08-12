Android O Will Be Last Major Update For OnePlus 3, 3T

With the company releasing the OnePlus 5 recently, it has led many to wonder how software will be supported on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T going forward. In a “question and answer” format, he posted a transcript of a conversation he had with the Head of Product at OnePlus to talk about why updates to the OxygenOS skin have slowed way down. That usually means two versions of Android and accompanying point upgrades as the company is capable of providing for. OnePlus has been pushing updates to users on the Open Beta Program around every 1-2 months since its release, and seeing as how the beta has been used to test new features before releasing them to public builds, it only makes sense that these will be ended as well. Things could have probably been different if OnePlus would have said these two smartphones will stay on Android Marshmallow in the first place.

Considering the OnePlus 3 was released in June of previous year, this is pretty weak.

“We’ll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates”.

When OnePlus officially announced that OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X were not getting the Nougat update, the fans were left disappointed. On the other hand, the OnePlus 3T has only been out for nine months, with the OnePlus 3/3T presumably packing more than sufficient hardware to support at least one more major software update beyond Android O.

During the Q&A, OnePlus also announced that it plans to push the August security patches to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T very soon.

OnePlus has been doing a good job of keeping the OnePlus 3 and its refresh the 3T in good shape.

So, how much better do you feel now?