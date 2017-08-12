Angels rally from 4-run deficit to top Mariners 6-5

Mike Trout provided the capper to a miserable night for the Seattle Mariners.

Paxton left Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning after suffering the injury.

The Angels, who won Thursday thanks to Trout’s three-run ninth-inning double, had rallied to tie 5-5 after the Mariners had led 5-1.

Friday afternoon the club announced left-hander James Paxton has been placed on the 10-day DL with a strained pectoral. He’ll have an MRI today and the Mariners will know more about his condition.

“It hurts. He’s been our guy”.

“Obviously it’s disheartening news”, Mariners manager Scott Servais said. A day later, Trout walked with one out, taking a close 3-2 pitch from James Pazos (3-4). The reigning MVP pulled a 1-1 breaking ball and just kept it fair and clearing the bases.

“But they gave me plenty of time out there”, Moore said. “I was looking for a pitch to hit. After that, I saw the slide pop up and hit a double”.

The Mariners found out earlier in the day their star pitcher would miss a few weeks, and they blew a four-run lead, and they coughed up the winning run on a costly error from their shortstop, Jean Segura, who made an fantastic stop the inning before.

But the Mariners got to reliever Bud Norris in the eighth.

That was it for the Mariners and after Trout came through Cam Bedrosian pitched the ninth for his fourth save. “That’s the game that we play”.

“Sometimes you go through a little funk and you don’t want to throw in the towel”, Pujols said. He apparently didn’t seem to think the injury was too serious initially. “Hopefully it’s nothing big”. “It’s been a insane season with all the injuries”.

Now Paxton joins fellow pitchers Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and David Phelps on the DL.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco in action against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Seattle. Haniger could be sent out on a rehab assignment in the coming days. He’s also tied for third in the league with 12 wins.

With recently recalled rookie Andrew Moore pitching out of the bullpen, the Angels loaded the bases with two outs.