Antonio Conte: Champions Chelsea must strengthen

Conte said there was “no news” on Costa, who is expected to leave in the transfer window.

The Chelsea manager stressed that it is up to the club to recruit more players and he is confident that they are doing their best in the market.

BT Sport’s Frank Lampard reveals his thoughts on Chelsea’s new signings and why more may be necessary. “But for sure we want to try to fight, to fight until the end, to try to retain the title”.

‘I think I had the benefit of realising how good he is when he’s playing just in front of you – on and off the ball.

Burnley are hoping to capitalise on early-season uncertainty as they bid to surprise Premier League champions Chelsea.

Chelsea begin their title defence Saturday at home against Burnley and Conte expects tougher campaign than the one before.

Chelsea recently lost to Arsenal on penalties in their Community Shield clash but look ahead to their Premier League opener against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho helped his side win the League Cup and Europa League last season but he is now ready to help his team compete in the Champions League and Premier League.

“If you’re a manager you’d be saying ‘why would I let him go, especially to a rival”. This is my message.

‘Matic knows very well what I think about him, ‘ Conte told Sky Sports. The other teams will try to give 120 per cent against us. “They have Koeman, he for me is a good coach, and a good club”.

“My only task is to focus on the pitch, what happens on the pitch, during the training session to work with my players”.

Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi is the only experienced alternative for the Italian.

“Alvaro is working well but he needs time to understand and adapt to our style of football, above all because he’s a striker”.

“The striker is an important role. This role is the most hard to adapt to then the other roles”.

Former Roma defender Rudiger, meanwhile, could be in line to make his first start for Chelsea due to Victor Moses’ suspension.

