Bigg Boss Tamil Eviction: Gayathri Escaped from the Week 7 Elimination

Actress Oviya is a popular contestant in the ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ reality show hosted by veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who recently left the show citing medical reasons, has been summoned by the Nazarathpet police following a complaint filed by an advocate alleging her that she attempted suicide inside the house. However, Oviya’s manager has denied suicide attempt by the actress. The channel had telecasted visuals of Oviya immersing herself into a pool on August 4.

Credit: twitter.comThe complaint stated that Bigg Boss Tamil show-makers have forced Oviya to the extent that she tried to take her own life to just gain some TRP.

But, fame comes with responsibility, and it seems like Oviya is in trouble over her alleged suicide attempt at Bigg Boss Tamil house which was deemed as a irresponsible act. He urged the police to probe into her alleged suicide bid.

“We have recorded the complaint in the Community Social Register”, Inspector Jaichandran, Nazarathpeth police told The Hindu. The court has asked for details regarding monitoring issues to control the content of the show in accordance to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Her attitude and behavior irritated everyone in the house and Bigg Boss fans, hence people were 100% confident that she is the one who gets the least number of votes and evicted from the house this week.

Responding to the PIL filed by Saravanan, the first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, directed the assistant solicitor general representing the Centre to specify what mechanism is available.

The accuser has called for Bigg Boss Tamil to be stopped immediately on the grounds of protecting Tamil culture.The matter has been posted for next hearing which is scheduled for August 18.