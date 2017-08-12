BMW plunges 7 floors in Texas parking garage

Dramatic CCTV footage has been released of a woman’s vehicle plunging seven stories off the side of a parking garage. Out of nowhere, a BMW falls into frame, hitting the ground and bouncing against the Tahoe.

Authorities said the unnamed woman did not appear to be intoxicated and was sent to a local medical centre to be treated for potentially serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, William Burch, was unhurt.

Police say the vehicle fell off the parking garage and landed in an alley, hitting another auto down below.

A similar accident occurred at the same garage September 9, 2016 when a 24-year-old man crashed through the barriers on the top level. A barrier wire caught the SUV as it was falling and was left dangling precariously. The SUV driver wasn’t hurt and was able to drive away.

But it was not the only near-death incident at Littlefield Parking Garage on touristy 6th Street in downtown Austin. The owner of the garage has reinforced every parking spot near cables with plastic-filled barriers, the Statesman said.

