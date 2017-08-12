Cardinals Rally Cat Captured in Citygarden

Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach provided an update, saying the kitten was getting a checkup at the veterinarian’s office.

A kitten found by a local animal nonprofit early Friday is believed to be the cat that reached instant sports-celebrity status at Wednesday’s Cardinals-Royals game. Or, at the very least, to be adopted to a loving home.

As of early this morning, a cat that bore a very, very strong resemblance to the courageous little beast dubbed Rally Cat was in the custody of St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach – and was both alive and well. (And yeah, based on how he treated the Cards’ staffer assigned to get him out of the outfield, we’re not doubting that part of her story for a second.) Even while cat lovers searched the city for the missing feline hero, Rally Cat fever swept St. Louis – and apparently the nation.

Is Cardinals Kitty Magic more effective than Cardinals Devil Magic?

A volunteer covered the cage to calm the cat and took it to the home of a member of the group.

Said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after Wednesday’s game: “I’m not a cat person, but I sure liked that one”.

Rally cat will be available for adoption in two weeks. Korie Harris claimed she picked up the kitten but lost it in the City Garden. It’s just scared, ” she said to the St. Louis Dispatch. ‘Our grounds crew is looking to develop a stray animal protocol to ensure the safety of both the grounds crew and animal should this happen again’. Yadier Molina stepped up to bat with the bases loaded, after taking the first pitch – Molina stepped out of the batter’s box and pointed his bat to the outfield where he saw a cat running across the field.

The Cardinals mascot Fredbird was no where in sight, fans wondered if the cat chased him off.