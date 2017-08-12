Carragher expects Conte to leave Chelsea in next 12 months

According to Carragher, Conte is not happy with having major transfer decisions taken out of his hands by the club’s hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Diego Costa, whose 20 goals and seven assists powered Chelsea to the league title last term, has been iced out of the team and has been told by Conte that he isn’t part of his plans for the coming season.

Secondly, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has declared that they are interested in signing French full back Serge Aurier from Paris St Germain, with Manchester United the apparent favourites for his signature.

The former England worldwide highlights Chelsea’s sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United as a key factor with the Italian manager reportedly having grown frustrated with his club’s performance in this summer’s transfer market.

Former Liverpool defender turned football pundit Jamie Carragher has said that he doubts that Antonio Conte will still be Chelsea manager this time next year.

“I think he’s the type of manager who won’t accept the involvement from people above, especially on the back of winning the title“. Then come the summer, Costa comes out with the texts Conte sent him basically saying he can leave, and I think that was always going to cause problems.

“What I would say is Chelsea have a business model, a very ruthless one”.

“I don’t think you’re going to see the true Chelsea until the end of August, but they can’t afford a slow start”.

‘They’re not scared to get rid of a top manager or get rid of someone after 12 months, but you can’t really complain.

‘Maybe that is a frustration for Conte.

With the champions offloading so many players and so far failing to replace them, former Blues stopper Mark Schwarzer believes Chelsea could be in for a disastrous second season similar to that of Jose Mourinho’s second spell at the club, as reported by the Daily Star.

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports on Monday Night, Carragher said: “The Matic deal is a flawless example”. If you’re a manager why would you want to let him go – especially to a rival?

“But they’ll be saying ‘£45m for a 29-year-old and we’ve got a replacement who is 22′”. We don’t know how good he is going to be, but that has been their business model going forward.