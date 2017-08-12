China says it’ll remain neutral if North Korea attacks U.S. first

He’s not an easily “excited” man, according to information warfare expert Molly McKew.

Trump reiterated his bellicose warning to North Korea from earlier in the week on Thursday, telling reporters at his golf club in New Jersey that his threat to bring “fire and fury” if North Korea continued to threaten the United States may not have gone far enough.

Trump has suggested he would go easier on China if it were more forceful in getting North Korea to rein in its nuclear weapons program.

“China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten U.S. soil first and the United States retaliates, China will stay neutral”, the editorial said. I think at some level; I sometimes wonder whether Trump thinks that the North Koreans don’t get CNN, so they don’t know what’s going on. “It wasn’t so long ago that President Trump was saying it would be an honor to meet Kim Jong-Un and perhaps a summit that could be brokered by the Chinese. Implicitly, the president is kind of drawing a red line here… which to me, is not very responsible”, Clapper said.

“I am anxious those comments are not helpful when the situation is so tense, and I think you are seeing reaction from North Korea that indicates that kind of comment is more likely to escalate than to settle things”, English said.

“I hope people learn from history here and don’t repeat that”, the CNN contributor added.

Trump will make a day trip to Washington, D.C., on Monday, briefly interrupting his 17-day August working vacation, a White House official said Friday. “He seems to accept the intelligence on Korea, or on Syria, on China, on other areas, on terrorism, but when it comes to Russian Federation, no, not so much”. Clapper was referencing to a January 11, 2017 press conference prior to Trump’s inauguration where he blamed the intelligence community for leaks about Russian hacking.

“Since the early 1990s we’ve used the NY channel as a way of communicating with Pyongyang because we don’t have diplomatic relations with North Koreans”, said Joel Wit, a former State Department employee and the founder of 38 North, a website for expert analysis on North Korea.