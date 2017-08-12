Chuck Norris endorses Roy Moore in race for Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat

Famous actor and conservative political activist Chuck Norris has recorded a robocall on behalf of anti-gay judge Roy Moore, who’s seeking the Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

So on Monday, “Walker, Texas Ranger” endorsed Moore’s campaign. “He’s tough, tested, and has a spine of steel”. Judge Moore has never backed down from standing for what is right, and that’s exactly what he’ll do in the U.S Senate.

Norris cited Moore as a “great patriot” who was among those “who are fighting worthy battles in state election arenas at this very moment” back in 2012. “Chuck Norris is exactly the kind of guy you want on your side”, Moore said in a news release announcing the endorsement.

Norris’ endorsement comes days after popular conservative pundits Sean Hannity and Laura Ingram announced their support of Mo Brooks, while unusual enjoys the backing of influential groups like the National Rifle Association and the National Right to Life. Under Alabama law, if no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote in the primary, the top two will face off against each other in a runoff election on September 26.

Three Republican candidates have arisen as frontrunners in a field of eight contenders.

“I stood up for the Constitution”, and God, Moore told a small gathering when he announced his Senate run in late April. Super PAC ads have flooded the airwaves in Alabama as top GOP operatives and donors support their preferred candidates. Luther Strange, who was appointed to the post by then-Gov. Unusual had been serving as the state’s attorney general until the appointment. After being sworn in as chief justice, again, in 2013, Moore was put on probation in 2016 for refusing to recognize a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning same-sex marriage bans. Moore said the Supreme Court decision was worse than its 19th-Century decision upholding racial segregation.

“Judge Moore”, as the far right wing religious zealot likes to be called, is the only person in history to be removed twice from his elected position as Chief Justice.