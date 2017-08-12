Conor McGregor Explains Why He Turned Down Working With Vasyl Lomachenko

They’ll square off August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s not really watching fight tapes, it’s about knowing the person you’re facing across the ring from you.

Even Mayweather was talking McGregor up this week when he said: “He’s a lot younger. McGregor, he’s gonna come out and keep switching (stances). but when you keep switching all you’re doing is burning energy”, he told reporters. For the first time in his career, Mayweather will have to solve a puzzle that is more than just “orthodox boxer” or “southpaw boxer”.

At this moment, the two fighters are expected to wear 10-ounce gloves but the Nevada Athletic Commission are to vote soon on whether to allow the fighters to wear eight-ounce gloves.

The odds say Mayweather solves whatever nuances McGregor throws his way fairly quickly and takes over the fight, but that doesn’t change the fact that McGregor’s only chance is to present something so unorthodox that it momentarily makes Mayweather slow down and analyze.

“He’s looking forward to getting out there and ending the fight early”.

Conor McGregor is going to slay Floyd Mayweather and not in the Beyoncé “I woke up like this” shit talking sense of the word.

“He’s confident. They’re always confident”.

Lomachenko is fresh off a lopsided win in his last fight against Miguel Marriaga from last weekend and he immediately made the offer to help McGregor via Twitter.

“This is a fight I have wanted ever since Badou Jack moved to light heavyweight and I’m delighted to fight in Vegas on an event like this”, Cleverly said.

American Gervonta Davis (18-0-0, 17 KOs) faces off Costa Rican Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1, 13 KOs) in defense of the IBF junior lightweight title.