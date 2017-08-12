Conservative Host Apparently Calls For Sacramento To Be Bombed By North Korea

Grant Stinchfield, host of the National Rifle Association’s news outlet NRATV, suggested telling North Korea that Sacramento, CA, has changed its name to Guam amid news reports that North Korea threatened to launch missiles at or near the US island territory.

Guam is now preparing residents for a possible nuclear attack by North Korea, after the Pyonyang regime claimed Wednesday that it would develop a plan by mid-August to launch four missiles near the U.S. Pacific territory. Stinchfield wrote, in a tweet that was later deleted.

Stinchfield was referencing North Korea’s threats earlier this week in which the country said it was considering launching ballistic missiles toward the island of Guam.

Stinchfield may have been trying to indicate that destroying the capital of California, a state with strict gun laws, would somehow make things better for gun owners, the New York Daily News notes.

Grant Stinchfield, a Dallas-based host on NRA TV, chose to comment on growing tensions between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“It was meant as a joke and I regret it”, he said by phone.

Tensions have also increased as reports surfaced that North Korea’s missiles now have the ability to carry a nuclear warhead.