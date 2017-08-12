Conte wants more Chelsea signings to cope with Champions League

Chelsea agreed to release Costa in a £76 million deal to the Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian in January, but the move fell through due to a rule change by the authorities in China, who instituted a 100 per cent tax on all foreign transfers over $6.63 million to curb excessive spending by clubs.

For the best part of the match, Nemanja Matic was stifling Real Madrid and doing his best to offer support to players going upfront.

“I have only two pre-season games, 15 official minutes and a failed penalty… and they’re already killing me, so I know what’s ahead”.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had an answer, pointing to Chelsea sending numerous players out on loan, but Conte insisted: “I’m not looking for sympathy of any coaches for this situation”.

Costa’s absence, coupled with injuries to Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez, means that Conte is likely to pick both Michy Batshuayi and club-record signing Alvaro Morata in his starting XI against Burnley.

Highly effective at breaking up play, Matic averaged three defensive actions per game in the Premier League last season, while he is also excellent at retaining possession and was successful with 88% of the passes that he attempted.

“During the Community Shield I think he made a statement by naming Kyle Scott, Jeremie Boga and Charly Musonda as subs”. Sometimes you must accept different decisions. “But he is a great loss for us”.

Serbia Midfielder the Biggest Stumbling Block at Chelsea? They’re the ones dealing with players.

Groves then hinted he thinks Conte could be gone before the end of August if things don’t go Chelsea’s way.

Antonio Conte has admitted new forward Alvaro Morata needs to be given time to adapt to his Chelsea team-mates and to English football. “I know now twice as many people look at me”. His Juventus departure in 2014 came after a Serie A title and a summer Conte felt Bianconeri haven’t done enough in the market to win the Champions League.

Chelsea begin their title defence at home against Burnley on Saturday and Conte expects tougher campaign than the one before.