Control4 Corporation (CTRL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Singular Research initiated coverage on Control4 Corporation in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Equity analyst Imperial Capital both downgraded the stock and lowered the price target on May 4 cutting the price target from $19.00 to $11.00 and altering the rating from “Outperform” to “In-line”. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Control4 Corporation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Control4 Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Control4 Corporation now has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Control4 Corporation in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.38 million, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of -0.60. The 50 day moving average moved up $1.24 and the 200 day average went up $5.53 or +32.45%. It has ranged in price between $22.11-$22.86 after having started the session at $22.55 as compared to the previous trading day’s close of $22.75. Next quarter’s EPS is estimated at $0.34 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $1.16. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.70 million. Control4 Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter a year ago. The Q4 2017 consensus earnings estimates for the company have stabilized at US$0.34 per share. As of the last earnings report the EPS was $0.28 and is projected to be $1.04 for the current year with 24,341,000 shares now outstanding.

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) soared 121.27% year-to-date. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and global copyright law. The company’s stock has a normal trading capacity of 538.33K shares while the relative volume is 1.22. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $376,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

In other Control4 Corporation news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,014.15. Insiders have sold a total of 230,582 shares of company stock worth $4,154,215 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co LLC now holds 1,274,599 shares valued at $24,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Control4 Corporation by 109.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Control4 Corporation by 638.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Control4 Corporation by 332.8% in the first quarter. Trading was heavy with 656K shares changing hands on Thursday. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Control4 Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. The SVP Bus. Development now owns $0 of the stock per the Form 4 SEC filing.

Systematic Financial Management Lp owns $50.45 million in Control4 Corporation, which represents roughly 8.72% of the company’s market cap and approximately 11.87% of the institutional ownership. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide clients with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.