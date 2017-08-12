Coolpad to launch the Cool Play 6 in India on 20 August

From the teaser, it is known that the smartphone will be launched in India on August 20. The company has already started sending out the media invites for its “Live to Play” launch event, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 20.

It looks like Coolpad’s Cool Play 6 smartphone will be finally making its way to India later this month, according to event page hosted by the Coolpad India Facebook page.

In terms of display, Coolpad Cool Play 6 is likely to pack a 5.5-inch Full-HD display.

The Supreme 6 is all set to go! Coolpad has added a massive 4,060 mAh battery with the Cool Play 6 along with a Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It has 6GB RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage, with the option to expand with a microSD card. In the performance department, the Coolpad Play 6 comes with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC which is the most performing one in mid range. On the software front, the device runs company’s own custom UI, based on Google’s Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It also has 4G enabled dual-SIM slots for connectivity. For photography, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 sports a dual rear camera setup with two 13MP modules for depth of field and monochrome functionalities. The primary sensor comes with dual tone LED flash, 6P lens, autofocus, and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a 4060mAh battery, which promises to deliver up to 252 hours on standby, 9 hours of internet browsing and 6 hours of gaming. The handset measures 152 x 75.2 x 8.45mm and weighs 170 g.