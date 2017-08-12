Cynthia Nixon silent on speculation over race for NY governor

Talking about Nixon’s critique of NY and its governor, Rich Azzopardi, the governor’s spokesman, said that it will only serve to make NY stronger if people point out issues.

Actress Cynthia Nixon, best known for playing cynical lawyer Miranda Hobbes on the HBO TV series “Sex and the City“, was tight-lipped on Monday when asked about media reports that she is a potential candidate for NY governor. Referencing Hellman, Nixon said, “Eighty years ago, [Hellman] wrote, ‘There are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it and other people who just stand around and watch them do it.’ My love, my gratitude, and my undying respect go out to all the people in 2017 who are refusing to just stand and watch them do it”.

“New York exists for people all over the world, whether they’ve been there or not”, she said. Between our 100 richest schools and our 100 poorest schools, there’s a $10,000 gap on what we spend per pupil… She pointed out that the gap in terms of public education between the rich and the poor is already too wide and it is worsening at an alarming rate under Cuomo’s leadership.

Who could argue with her? Nixon isn’t new to politics, either: She campaigned for Bill de Blasio back in 2013 and has spoken out against President Trump, too.

Since her star-making role as lawyer Miranda Hobbes on HBO’s Sex and the City (1998-2004), Cynthia Nixon has continued to flex her acting muscle, appearing on shows like The Big C, 30 Rock, and The Affair. There’s a common joke about how no girl wants to be “the Miranda” of her group-the cynical and practical one, as opposed to the fashion plate (Carrie) or the sexy man-eater (Samantha)-but then you reach a certain age, gain some life experience, and realize with blinding clarity that you are Miranda. And that’s a good thing!