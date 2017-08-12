Darvish scuffles through 5 innings for 8th win

Pedro Baez relieved Kenta Maeda in the sixth and promptly gave up an opposite-field home run to Lamb to cut the lead to 3-2. Hunter Strickland pitched a one-hit eighth and Sam Dyson completed the six-hitter with a flawless ninth for his eighth save.

According to oddsmakers from online sports book BetDSI, the Dodgers are -170 money line favorites versus the Diamondbacks, who have odds of +145 to pull off the upset in Arizona.

But Bellinger led off the seventh with his second hit off Greinke, a double to right field.

We’ve gotten so used to the Dodgers winning or coming back late in games that to see them fall to the Diamondbacks was very surprising. He spun two tempting sliders just below the zone, then hurled a fastball just above it. Drury swung and missed on all three pitches.

The Cardinals loaded the bases off Royals relievers Brandon Maurer and Peter Moylan. It’s a lineup that punishes opponents with power (ranking second in the NL with 163 home runs) but also with patience (a league best 452 walks). When this happened, the Dodgers were six games behind the division leading Giants and when he returned the Dodgers had made up the difference and jumped out ahead of San Francisco. Bellinger will follow last year’s victor, shortstop Corey Seager, who at 23 has improved on his 2016 performance to post a.932 OPS with 19 home runs this season. But Greinke left a fat changeup over the plate and Pederson lashed it for an RBI double to tie the score. Gyorko capped the big inning with a three-run shot. Arizona is 14-22 since going a season-high 22 games over.500 on June 27.

That loss a month ago completed a three-game sweep of one-run Arizona losses in the series.

The Diamondbacks have lost four of five. The Tigers lost the first two games of the home-and-home series in Pittsburgh. After two first-inning singles, the lefty issued a two-out walk to load the bases for Enrique Hernandez, who doubled in all three runners.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (6-5) is set to face the Chicago Cubs in the series opener Friday, two days short of his 25th birthday. Jerad Eickhoff (3-7) allowed two runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. He also went 1-for-3 with an RBI as the Phillies improved to 10-2 against the Braves this season. Herrera lined a triple to right field in the first inning off left-hander Sean Newcomb (1-7).

Chris Sale struck out 13 batters in eight innings to lead Boston to its seventh straight victory.

For his career, Lackey is 4-0 in five starts with a 2.76 ERA against the D-backs. Milwaukee failed to advance a batter past second. The two pitchers go back and forth trying to outperform the other to hold their spot in the rotation. Rookie Garrett Cooper had four hits for the Yankees.

Make that a 10-game hitting streak for Marte. Gregorius hit his 18th homer in a third, a two-out drive off Nick Tepesch (0-2).

Kenley Jansen pitched around a one-out hit batsman in the ninth inning for his 29th save. No pitcher before him had struck out 10 in each of his first two starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “Maybe not at the level we did past year, but a lot better than we have to this point”. It was a heck of a debut, and an encouraging bounceback performance after he gave up a career-high 10 runs last time out.