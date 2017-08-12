Davinder Singh Kang becomes 1st Indian to qualify for javelin throw finals

Kang, who was competing in the qualification round of Group B on Thursday, qualified for the finals after surpassing the automatic qualification mark of 83 meters in his third and final throw by sending the iron spear to a distance of 84.22 meters. The 26-year-old athlete from Punjab was under pressure to touch the 83m in his final attempt and he was the last man to take the throw.

In the competition, thirteen throwers including five from Group A and seven from Group B crossed the automatic qualification mark of 83m and all of them will compete in the final round. However, his participation was under doubt after NADA found traces of marijuana in his Indian Grand Prix Delhi leg sample. My right shoulder was a bit locked after my second throw.

After I came to know that Neeraj did not qualify, I wanted to qualify for the final round. Now I want some time for training to prepare myself for future events.

Asked how he coped with the injury in his third and final throw last night, he said, “In my first two throws, as I run in I felt at the last moment (before releasing the spear) my bodyweight was towards the left since my right shoulder was locked”.

Kang, carrying a right shoulder injury, was helped by Sri Lanka’s Waruna Rankoth Pedige, who also participated in the same qualification round, and gave the Indian “tips”.

Earlier in Group A qualification round, Neeraj failed to make an impact as he crashed out of the World Championships after a disappointing performance.

But what went wrong with Neeraj, who has a personal best of 86.48m and a season high of 85.63? His best effort came in his first qualifying throw. “What I tried was go straight and locked it in one line so that I can go along one line and throw the other line”. “I am waiting for the new coach to come”, he added. “I don’t know what had happened today, I can not say now whether it was technical issue or other factors”, he added.

Coming into the championships, Chopra was the cynosure of all eyes for the Indian contingent as he was considered the best bet for a top class show.

