Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Closed Beta Dates Confirmed

Square Enix’s Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, a fighting game starring Final Fantasy characters from across the series’ history, will be hosting its closed beta on August 25th.

The beta will run from August 25 at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET/5 a.m. BST/2 p.m. AEST through September 3 at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m.ET/5 a.m. BST/2 p.m. AEST.

In the closed beta testing the players will only be able to get a part of the DLC, but the amount of that portion is going to be very impressive, considering what the promised to show. Likewise, in the beta, you can summon creatures like Ifrit, Shiva, and Odin. Don’t worry, you can check full rundown of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT’s mechanics in the video, below. Then we recommend that you visit this link so that you can see what steps you must follow to have the opportunity to be one of the participants. But if you don’t know much about Square Enix, is that they can take a very long time between testing and launching. Also, players from European regions can register at this link.

Fans can also look forward to playing as Blitzball legend and FINAL FANTASY X antagonist Jecht, who will be making his debut in the game when it releases next year. According to the company, this fighter will be available on Dissidia for PlayStation 4 at launch.