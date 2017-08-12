Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill will reportedly have surgery, miss entire season

Fantasy Impact Now that Tannehill has elected to undergo surgery to fix his torn left ACL, his season is officially over.

“One source said Thursday that, because Tannehill did not fix his partially torn ACL during the offseason, his knee was “a ticking time bomb” that was going to go off at any time”, Schefter reported last week.

Ryan Tannehill has decided surgery can no longer be avoided.

He’ll be placed on the injured reserve and won’t return at all this season.

Technically the Dolphins could let Tannehill go with a cap hit of only $4.6 million before next season. Cutler had one of his best statistical seasons under Gase’s leadership in 2015.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase played a significant role in convincing Cutler of the reasons he should play for the Dolphins.

The real question is what the Dolphins will decide to do long-term at the quarterback position. He finished with 3,659 yards and 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.