Donald Trump has called on the United Kingdom to help him track down Kim Jong-un’s nuclear bases in North Korea.

Tensions between the USA and North Korea have risen to their highest point of Trump’s presidency in recent days.

“I think that it’s probably ahead of the curve in terms of where North Korea is”, he says.

If MPs back the request, one of Britain’s three Rivet Joint spy planes could fly to a base in Japan within a fortnight.

“Western war planners are keen to minimise the death toll and that means a massive stepping-up of intelligence gathering against North Korea“.

In a follow-up phone interview with the Washington Post, Jeffress cheerfully added that Romans 13 “gives the government the authority to do whatever, whether it’s assassination, capital punishment, or evil punishment to quell the actions of evildoers like Kim Jong-un”.

More to the immediate point, if the Almighty would show Trump some way to “take out Kim Jong-un” without taking out hundreds of thousands if not millions of bystanders in a bloody nuclear confrontation, Jeffress’s bland authorization of “fire and fury” might be more innocent.

The source added: “NATO needs to stand behind the United States as this situation could impact everyone”.

It is understood that the RAF crew would be joined by U.S. personnel who speak the language and would be able to pick up on key information.

An intelligence source told the tabloid that MI6 and GCHQ are gathering information on how countries neighbouring North Korea are planning to take on the country’s leader.

Engel suggested using “behind-the-scenes, quiet” diplomacy in order to solve the crisis with North Korea.

‘They are monitoring how Japan and China and other surrounding countries are reacting to each development’.