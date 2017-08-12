Eagles trade Jordan Matthews to Bills for CB Ronald Darby

The Buffalo Bills have shaken up their roster with two separate trades, dealing starting receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams and acquiring Jordan Matthews from Philadelphia. Get the app and get the game.

Darby provides new strength at arguably the Eagles weakest position on the team. Darby is just 23 years old and has two years left on his rookie deal. But the Eagles signed free-agent receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in the offseason, drafted Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson and have been pleased with 2015 first-round pick Nelson Agholor’s improvement.

Matthews was far and away the only decent wideout for the Birds last season, and his production over his first three years was absolutely solid if not spectaular.

Pegged as a starter in Philadelphia, Matthews is expected to help bolster Buffalo’s receiving corps with a proven weapon that offers size and precise route running.

Darby, a second-round draft pick of the Bills in the 2015 NFL Draft, started 14 games for Buffalo past year, recording 60 tackles and assisting on nine more. Darby will step in and compete for a first team role with Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson. The interesting swap of players between the three teams, trading wide receivers and cornerbacks is an interesting move, and one which will also have big fantasy football impact.