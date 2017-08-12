Forsta AP Fonden Buys 30800 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Its investment was worth $184,104,000 an increase of 1,374.5% according to the filing.

As of quarter end Stevens Capital Management Lp had bought 47,459 shares growing its stake by 183.2%. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 180,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 241.8% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period.

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) opened at 50.11 on Friday.

Company chares are trading at $50.02 which is just a bit below the 50 day moving average which is $50.90 and which is a tad above the 200 day moving average of $49.86. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has market cap of $117.87 billion.

The share price of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) was down -1.32% during the last trading session, with a day high of 50.71. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

6 analysts on average are expecting the company to report revenue of $8.78 Billion for the current quarter. Next quarter’s EPS is expected be $1.04 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $4.45. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter previous year. In the last earnings report the EPS was $4.03 and is expected to be $4.19 for the current year with 1,843,400,000 shares now outstanding.

The following firms have also recently changed their position in TD. More interesting news about Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: "Are the Short-Sellers Right About Toronto-Dominion Bank?" published on August 02, 2017 as well as Fool.ca's news article titled: "Evaluating Canada's Banks: Toronto-Dominion Bank" with publication date: July 28, 2017. The dividend payment was $0.410 per share for the quarter or $1.64 on an annualized basis. This dividend amount represented a yeild of $3.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 14 report. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/08/11/toronto-dominion-bank-the-td-receives-63-60-consensus-pt-from-analysts-updated-updated.html. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Toronto Dominion Bank now has $92.29B valuation. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, worldwide trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.