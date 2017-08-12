Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (BNED)

First Quadrant L P CA continued to hold its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 27 by Craig Hallum. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BKS in report on Friday, September 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 17 by Gabelli. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 7. As of quarter end Morgan Stanley had disposed of a total of 6,620 shares trimming its position 40.6%.

Analysts await Barnes & Noble, Inc. Pnc Financial Services Group, Inc. added to its stake by buying 129 shares an increase of 10.8%. The value of the investment in BNED went from $2,240,000 to $3,823,000 a change of 70.7% since the last quarter. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 12.77% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q4 2016.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) tinted loss of -1.69% (-0.77 points) to US$44.73. Out of 5 Wall Street analysts rating Barnes & Noble Inc., 2 give it “Buy”, 0 “Sell” rating, while 3 recommend “Hold”. Schwab Charles Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. Barnes & Noble has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.63. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.36% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS)’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reached 41.99, putting it inside a neutral zone. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 62,120 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 70,400 were accumulated by Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. The company’s institutional ownership is monitored at 77.2 percent. Gabelli initiated Barnes & Noble, Inc. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owns 10.42 million shares or 4.26% of their USA portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 136,412 shares. (NYSE:BKS). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 6,401 shares or 0.01% of their USA portfolio. As traders, we are more interested to take part in strong moves and don’t join moves that show weakness – or we may even watch for an entry in the opposite direction of a weak move. Airain Limited reported 126,733 shares.

Barnes & Noble, Inc., launched on November 19, 1986, is a bookseller. The company has a market cap of $510.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.34. The Company is a content and commerce company, which provides access to trade books and other content across its multi-channel distribution platform. It operates in two divisions: Barnes & Noble Retail and NOOK. (BKS) changed 0.92 million shares at hands on August 09, 2017 versus to the average volume of 1.31 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) or 135,215 shares. It has underperformed by 11.52% the S&P500. Its up 0.40, from 0.76 in 2016Q3. It is positive, as 47 investors sold TDG shares while 129 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. Huntington Bancorporation reported 738 shares. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. 2,574 were accumulated by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 100,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Fincl owns 70,371 shares or 0.03% of their U.S. portfolio. Van Eck holds 0.05% or 42,389 shares in its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.