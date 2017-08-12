Govt has not written off any corporate loans: Arun Jaitley

Refuting reports about shortage of ammunition, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today assured the Parliament that the Defence Forces were well equipped to face any eventuality.

A question was also asked in reference to a CAG report which had stated that the defence forces have ammunition that can last for 20 days in an event of a war, instead of the minimum requirement of 40 days.

“The real owners behind such entities need to be identified and expeditious steps are being taken under the benami and Income Tax laws”, the minister said during Question Hour.

Mr. Jaitley said the armed forces had adequate defence equipment to tackle any exigency.

India and China are engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since June after a Chinese Army’s construction party attempted to build a road.

He used the word “resources” to answer a question of perceived shortage of ammunition with the Army. With regard to certain ammunition, the CAG had made an observation…

“Thereafter, significant steps have been taken by the government, including decentralisation of power – given to the Vice Chief”, he said.

Asked about the Make in India programme for defence industry, the minister said: “India is located in an area where we need a very high level of defence preparedness and therefore, India can not indefinitely have a situation where we only keep buying equipment from all over the world”.