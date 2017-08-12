Guam fliers offer emergency tips for threat from North Korea

A picture released by Korean Central News Agency showing North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 being launched at an undisclosed place in North Korea. “They should have had me eight years ago…”

“I think what the president was doing was sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong-un would understand”, he said. “I’m so thankful – and I’m glad you are holding the helm, sir”.

Like other US territories, Guam has a sometimes complicated relationship with the USA mainland but many across the island say despite the threats and concerns they feel reassured and protected by the military – especially in times of tense, geopolitical sparring.

Trump has been escalating his rhetoric against North Korea, but says he hopes “it will all work out”.

The two-page factsheet advising Guamanians on how to prepare for a missile strike from North Korea tells citizens to “take cover as quickly as you can” if an attack warning is issued, and, if caught outside, to “not look at the flash or fireball”. But we will see what happens.

Tensions have escalated between the US and North Korea as the communist regime continues testing and expanding its nuclear program, reporting this week that it can now fit nuclear warheads on missiles.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said in an interview with WCPO Wednesday, “We’ve got to also make clear to our allies and to our enemies like North Korea that. we’re going to stand firm”.

“The U.S. President at [golf] links again let out a load of nonsense about ‘fire and fury, ‘ failing to grasp the ongoing grave situation”, a commander of the North Korean army said, as reported by CNN.