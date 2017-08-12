Guardiola denies Man City now shaped in his mould

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is close to full-fitness after recovering from a long-term injury with manager Pep Guardiola hoping to include the Germany worldwide in the squad for next week’s friendly against Girona.

The Citizens’ first new arrival ahead of the 2017/18 season was ex-Monaco attacker Bernardo Silva – a player who proved his quality in the previous campaign. “Bernardo played his first minutes and he was immediately ready to play”. “I am so grateful to my physios to control the amount of work”. When you also have the players he has, that makes it a massive challenge for us. It was a good test for us. “If we have to score more then we will score more”. “But it’s not a party for us and we need to win”. We always create more than the opponent. The stability of the team has been good. We have to do that under pressure.

As midfielder Ilkay Gundogan inches back to full fitness after missing most of last season due to injury, Guardiola said he will take no risks with the Germany global.

"I think when the other players got their tactics off the manager and it was a little bit hard for them".

“We don’t want to take any risks”.

“Last season, we made very good things but we were not strong in the boxes and this season we will try to be stronger there because the basis of the way we want to play – we tried it last season and we will continue to do that this season”.

City did struggle last season with teams who played negative football (an example is the Manchester Derby at the Etihad, where City dominated possession but couldn’t find the goal).