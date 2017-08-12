Half of Republicans support postponing 2020 election if Trump asked

After the Senate’s failure to pass legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the latest Kaiser Health Tracking Poll finds that eight in 10 Americans (78%) say President Trump and his administration should do what they can to make the current health care law work. Even three quarters of people who approve of Trump say they disapprove of Congress (76%) and a plurality (48%) says the GOP-led legislature has been a failure.

But the plan that Trump endorsed is actually one offered by Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue, both of whom, while supporters of Trump, are longtime Republicans who entered office before him.

Immigration, a contentious issue throughout the presidential campaign and into the Trump presidency, held at seven percent. “Were Trump to seriously propose postponing the election, there would be a torrent of opposition, which would most likely include prominent Republicans”.

Factors that may have an impact on this choice include the Senate failing to pass a bill to repeal Obamacare, and Congress passing sanctions against Russian Federation over meddling in the US 2016 presidential election, Gallup analyst Art Swift said.

But in other instances, Republicans and Trump supporters part company with Democrats and independents and strongly back the president’s views.

“I think there are a couple of Republicans that need to get in line and need to understand that the American people spoke out very loudly on November 8 when they put Donald Trump in office and they want to see these things happen”. Half favor the law vs. 46% who oppose it. That’s down slightly from ten years ago, before the passage of the ACA, when 64% supported the idea. The survey was taken following last month’s Senate derailment of the GOP drive to supplant much of President Barack Obama’s statute with a diminished federal role in health care.

Democrats lead a generic Congressional ballot among all Americans by 11 points, 51% to 40%.

The Kaiser Health Tracking Poll was conducted August 1-6 and involved random calls to the cellphones and landlines of 1,211 adults. The margin of error is 4 percentage points with a 95-percent confidence level.