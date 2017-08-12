Hot Water Challenge Internet Dare Kills 1 Child, Injures Others

Wesley Smith, a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina, sustained bad injuries after he attempted the game with his step-brother.

In the videos, “hot” water is thrown on a victim, or a victim drinks it, and they writhe around in pain, according to Mic.

An 8-year-old Florida girl died Monday from complications after drinking boiling water on a dare.

A risky challenge called the “Hot Water Challenge” has come to light in the wake of a couple of high-profile and tragic cases of a child being burned, and one losing her life from the challenge that involves scalding hot water. She was doused with boiling water by a friend at a sleepover.

“Individuals are taking boiling water and throwing it on themselves”, Donna McKinley, a mother who tracks potentially risky youth trends and speaks to parent groups, said.

The foolish game appears to have been responsible for a number of children receiving severe burns and potentially the death of an eight-year-old girl.

Last week, an 11-year-old girl was at a friend’s house for a sleepover in the Bronx borough of NY, when the joyous event turned grave.

The little girl, from Florida in the United States, had to receive a tracheotomy but died after a shortage of breath left her unconscious.

The girl’s aunt Diane Johnson told local media: “Parents, talk to your kids about these challenges”. And they just been bullying her.

“Watch what your kids are doing on the Internet”, he said.

Has the craze reached the UK?

Why are these videos still on YouTube?

Most do not show the after effects but some do post follow-up footage of victims having suffered scarring.

One can only hope that increased awareness can help parents prevent kids from participating in the Hot Water Challenge.

“Unfortunately, this is part of the digital era we live in”, says Julie Romanowski, a Vancouver-based parenting expert who specializes in behaviour.

According to the Burn Foundation, it only takes three seconds for water heated to 140 degrees Fahrenheit to induce a third-degree burn.

It says: “Hot liquids can cause life-threatening burn injuries”.

NHS advice recommends treating burns with lukewarm running water for 20 minutes and taking the person to hospital if the burns are bigger than the affected person’s hand, cause white or charred skin or cause blisters.