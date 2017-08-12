I sent Ali Anwar to attend Opposition meet: Sharad Yadav

Justifying party’s decision, Singh said, the step was necessary because if a person like Sharad Yadav indulges in anti-party activities it has to be condemned unanimously. Speculation is rife in the political circles of Patna that Sharad Yadav may float his own outfit and enter into alliance with the RJD of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Congress or he may even join the RJD. Yadav has been replaced with Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar’s close aide RCP Sinha.

Nitish Kumar said on Friday that Yadav “has every right to take his decision as to where is loyalties lie”, virtaually ruling out possibilities of a rapproachment. As far as the party is concerned, it has already taken its decision. “If he keeps a different opinion, then he is free to do so”, Kumar said.

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Saturday claimed that he had sent fellow party leader Ali Anwar Ansari to attend a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, so that Bihar-like grand alliance is replicated countrywide. In a tweet today, Mr Shah said, he met Mr Kumar yesterday and invited JD (U) to join the NDA. “Sharad ji has said that he is still with the Grand Alliance”. He had expressed his intention of extending full support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is definitely objectionable. “When we are together in government in Bihar it is only natural that our party joins the Union government”, the party leader told the news agency on Friday. JD (U) is now part of NDA alliance in Bihar.