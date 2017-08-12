(NYSE:EDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. FBR & Co now has a $10.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8,779.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 189,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,662,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 236,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Education Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) is up 10.08%, compared with a gain of almost 12.64% for 3 months and about 3.04% for the past 30 days. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 97,800 shares as Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT)’s stock declined 1.51%. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.38. About shares traded. Education Realty Trust, Inc. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Independence Realty Trust Inc shares while 25 reduced holdings. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 316,137 shares with $2.82M value, up from 218,337 last quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)” was originally posted by Transcript Daily and is owned by of Transcript Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and global copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/08/11/independence-realty-trust-inc-irt-receives-outperform-rating-from-fbr-co-updated-updated-updated.html.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. On Monday, September 28 the stock rating was reinitiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Over the last 5 years, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has averaged a 49.30% YoY EPS growth rate and a 77.70% revenue growth rate. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 155,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,696.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $387,200.00. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 792,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,829.90.

Needle moving action has been spotted in FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) as shares are moving today on volatility -0.06% or -0.02 from the open. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets.