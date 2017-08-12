Insider Trading at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.?

Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,660,771.92. This company shares are 17.41% off its target price of $14.23 and the current market capitalization stands at $11.56B.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ AMD) opened at 12.12 on Friday. About 39,008 shares traded. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. It has outperformed by 185.95% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased Revlon Inc (REV) stake by 33.22% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $232.88. For the quarter, shares have been noted at -11.29%. It has underperformed by 36.65% the S&P500. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Therefore 37% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

The difference of 52 week low value as well as 52 week high value and the current price of the stock suggests the next move of the shares. Advanced Micro had 61 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 8 by Bank of America. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Whereas 9 of them predict the stock is a hold. As per Tuesday, September 20, the company rating was initiated by Susquehanna.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 26. This research report and rating ought to be used to complement individual research and plans.

Since February 11, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $627.29 million activity. Barclays Public reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. The insider Norrod Forrest Eugene sold $843,375. The stock grabbed 124 new institutional investments totaling 34,788,487 shares while 50 institutional investors sold out their entire positions totaling 30,821,299 shares.

Advanced Micro Devices, (NASDAQ:AMD) saw unusually big options trading on early Wednesday. clients purchased 260,472 bullish call options on the company shares. this indicates a gain of 204% compared to the consensus daily volume of 85,736 bullish call options. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Wednesday, May 3. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 272,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. “(AMD) Stock on This Dip” on August 10, 2017. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings purchased a fresh position in Advanced Micro Devices during the Q1 worth at $9,676,000. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://baseballnewssource.com/markets/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-purchases-9046-shares-of-advanced-micro-devices-inc-nasdaqamd-updated-updated-updated/1214943.html. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 202.65% since August 11, 2016 and is uptrending. For the quarter, shares have been noted at 9.49%.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2016 Q4. Its down 1.09, from 2.16 in 2016Q3. 445.41 million shares or 0.76% more from 442.07 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 491,063 shares. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 84,035 shares. Kings Point Management accumulated 56,812 shares. World Asset holds 45,848 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 747,046 shares. Blackrock Japan Ltd holds 0% or 15,095 shares in its portfolio. (NASDAQ:AMD). Css Lc Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. About 49.78 million shares traded. Naples Glob Ltd Co accumulated 23,912 shares. Myriad Asset Management has invested 2.55% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) was raised too. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Allianz Asset Mgmt Ag has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Ckw Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Among 18 analysts covering Goldcorp Inc. This is built on a simplified 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.10 price objective for the company. Analysts pegging the company with a rating of 3 would be indicating a Hold recommendation. Scotia Capital maintained Goldcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Friday, April 28.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.