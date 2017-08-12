Is It Already Too Late to Stop North Korea?

The hostile message follows Trump’s refusal to back down from his “fire and fury” remarks earlier this week.

“What has changed this time is that the scary threats and war of words between the USA and North Korea have intensified to the point that markets can’t ignore it”, said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital in Sydney.

President Donald Trump on Friday offered a fresh threat of force against North Korea, writing on Twitter that “military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded” if the regime of Kim Jong Un should “act unwisely”.

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. The general’s proposed military plan would launch 12 rockets that would pass through Japan and land in the seas surrounding Guam.

Responding to continuing sabre-rattling between North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un and a blustery President Donald Trump, a CNN panel anxious that under the president plans to combat North Korea are being made up moment to moment based on Trump’s tweets and rhetoric. The words of President Trump, “with fire and fury” – whatever they may mean – plays to Kim’s agenda.

Jim Mattis, defence secretary, also emphasised U.S. power, saying Pyongyang’s actions “could lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people”.

The State Department did not immediately comment on Mr Yun’s diplomacy.

“Sounds dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him”, Kim said in a statement.

Trump declined to specify what would be tougher than “fire and fury” or whether he was considering a preemptive strike.

Mattis said Thursday that Trump was “just showing the concern he has, that is shared, obviously, globally”.

“If the USA and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korean Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so”, it said.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, estimated the risk of a military conflict between the USA and North Korea as “very high”, and said Moscow was deeply concerned.

First, we need to strengthen our defensive positions to protect our allies and ourselves against the launch of a North Korean missile.

North Korea’s acquisition of nuclear weapons and its hell-for-leather development of an array of missiles to deliver them have raised the stakes further.

Tillerson, speaking to reporters shortly before arriving on a previously planned visit to Guam on August 9, said he didn’t believe there is “any imminent threat” from the rogue state located about 3,400 kilometers north of the island.watch full Wolf Warrior 2 film

The North describes them as a threat, but they’re not a threat.

The threats and counterthreats between Pyongyang and Washington have occurred this week in the days after the U.N. Security Council imposed new, more stringent sanctions on North Korea.

Trump’s rhetoric, however, stands in stark contrast to an ongoing back channel for negotiations between the United States and North Korea. If Pyongyang does have such capability, it would make North Korea the world’s ninth full-fledged nuclear power.

The contacts are being held regularly between Joseph Yun, the U.S. envoy for North Korea policy, and Pak Song Il, a senior North Korean diplomat at Pyongyang’s United Nations mission, according to USA officials and others briefed on the process cited by the AP.