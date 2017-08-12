John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

John Bean Technologies Corporation is a technology solutions well-known provider to the divisions of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,813,000 after buying an additional 3,703,693 shares in the last quarter. The 50 day moving average went down by -4.49% and the 200 day average was down $-0.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC” was first posted by Stock Observer and is owned by of Stock Observer.

Carter’s, Inc.is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.32. The Firm owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Firm operates through five divisions: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and worldwide.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. Therefore 41% are positive. John Bean Technologies Corporation had 10 analyst reports since April 19, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 27, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CAT in report on Wednesday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was initiated by William Blair with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2016Q3. 46 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. During the past six months, John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)’s stock has been -0.34% and 34.30% for the last 12 months. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,352 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.09% or 2,736 shares. John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has risen 40.52% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending.

On 12/4/2013 John Bean Technologies Corporation announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09. Conestoga Capital Advisors has an ownership of 240,846 stocks of the industrial products firms shares valued at $21,182,000 after scooping up an extra 111,586 shares through out the quarter. Foundry Prns Ltd Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub” was originally reported by Sports Perspectives and is the property of of Sports Perspectives. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of M in report on Wednesday, June 7 with “Outperform” rating. The company had a trading volume of 122,445 shares. Navellier Assocs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT). Blackrock Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. Credit Suisse Ag reported 145,771 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 14,481 shares.

Pier Capital Llc increased Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) stake by 11,101 shares to 153,380 valued at $8.07M in 2016Q4. It also upped Lowe’s Cos. Jpmorgan China Region Fd Inc C (JFC) was raised too.

Ratings analysis reveals 60% of Carter Holdings’s analysts are positive. Two research experts recommended the company shares with a sell recommendation, two have published a hold recommendation and five have published a buy recommendation to The corporation. The lowest target is $88.28 while the high is $95.0. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JBT was included in 10 notes of analysts from April 19, 2016. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 20 to “Underweight”. (NYSE:CAT) on Monday, September 19 to “Mixed” rating. CLSA initiated Carter’s, Inc. Atlantic Securities upgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, August 3 to “Neutral” rating. First Personal Finance Services has 162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Grp owns 33,301 shares or 0% of their U.S. portfolio. Moreover, Darsana Capital Partners Lp has 5.86% invested in the company for 1.40 million shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.85% in the stock.