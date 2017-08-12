Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy off the pace at US PGA

“If I’m five back at the start of the day, I’ve got to be less than five back after Friday to really feel like I can play the way this golf course needs to be played and still be able to win”. ‘Hey, show me something.’ That doesn’t sound right. “He told me he wants to be on this team more than anything”, Stricker told reporters. The five-time major champion, who has appeared on every U.S. Presidents Cup team since 1994, finished 11 over through 36 holes at Quail Hollow and missing the cut for the second consecutive major. I play the shorter driver which I predominantly hit a cut with.

“I’m just excited about the opportunity”, Kisner said. You have got to minimize the amount of mistakes. Off the path, nothin’ but green.

“I didn’t expect it to be there”, said McIlroy of the cart path fiasco. “They don’t pester me about golf and we just hang out and have a couple of beers on the back porch”. “I just have to put that (one hole) behind me and move on”.

“Luckily it got out of the bunker and on to the other side”. If you told me I was going to hit my driver the way that I did today, I would have definitely thought I shot a few under par.

A birdie on the 15th helped McIlroy to the turn in 35, but he then bogeyed the second, third, fifth and sixth to lie outside the projected cut mark, before birdies on the seventh and eighth saw him safely through to the weekend.

Leading Round 2’s morning wave, Kisner broke out of a tie for the lead with Thorbjorn Olesen by finishing his round with three birdies and an eagle with just one bogey. So with that there’s some holes that I may play back with 3-wood. “I feel like I have the game to compete in majors and tons of 30th- to 40th-, 50th-place finishes”.

Perry, the head pro at Crane Lakes in Port Orange, struggled early and often at the PGA Championship, shooting 11-over 82 at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kisner’s 67 was eclipsed as the lowest score of the week so far by New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, who raced to the turn in 31 and eventually added a 66 to his opening 75 to finish one under. Not even Phil Mickelson.

Stricker will guide the United States team in quest of a seventh consecutive victory next month in the biennial showdown with a non-European Internationals lineup set to feature Japan’s third-ranked Hideki Matsuyama and Australia’s Jason Day.

But the Japanese star’s momentum was halted by the weather as play was suspended at 16:43 local time (20:43 GMT).