Jose Mourinho provides injury update ahead of West Ham clash

I’m not in a position to say I’m not happy.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker played a pivotal role as United won the EFL Cup and the Europa League, despite missing the final two months of the campaign after rupturing his cruciate ligament against Anderlecht in April.

Jose Mourinho has provided an injury update ahead of the opening Premier League game of the season against West Ham on Sunday, claiming Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are unavailable.

The likes of Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are above him in the club’s hierarchy of midfielders, also the signing of Victor Lindelof has offered stiff competition to our Netherland import in the club’s defence, and with Antonio Valencia making the right back spot his forte, he was bound to be a fringe player going into the new season.

“I understand the reality of the market, the numbers and my club by doing 75 per cent of what I asked, the club did well”.

“I am happy with the effort the club did, before the Premier League starts and if until the August 31 the remaining 25% don’t arrive I will not moan, I will just go with everything I have to try to win every match we play”.

While Rashford and Martial were largely deployed in wide roles last term, during United’s pre-season tour in the US Mourinho opted to field a 3-5-2 formation, with Rashford up-front alongside Lukaku, but the Belgian was United’s lone striker in their 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid on Tuesday. We got a central midfielder, a striker, obviously the 25 per cent would be for a player from the sides, but we have players.

“Zlatan is injured and needs time to recover”, Mourinho said on Friday.

“But if we cannot strengthen the team in this area, we have players we can trust”.

“I just think that he was very clear by showing that what he did previous year was not enough for him.

He wants more at football’s highest level, so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him staying with us for the second part of the season”.