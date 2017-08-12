Justice League ‘An Interesting Product of Two Directors,’ Affleck Says

Affleck, who has directed four films himself described the movie as “an interesting product of two directors, both with kind of unique visions, both with really strong takes”. So that what I think ends up happening is that section of the movie and certainly that character, Cyborg, is a metaphor for being The Other.

“Well, the stuff that I had to do were just really small little bits and pieces, nothing necessarily having to do with tone”.

On if Silas will appear in a possible Cyborg movie: “Oh, that’s the deal as far as I understand it, that Silas will definitely be part of The Cyborg”.

Join host and mother of all Mother Boxes, Jessica Chobot, as she runs down everything we now know about Whedon’s reshoots.

On the August 11th episode of the /Film Daily podcast, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta reported new information he heard about the Justice League reshoots. As arguably the central figure of the DC Extended Universe (for now), the star’s opinion carries a lot of weight. “They did a reshoot with Robin Wright from Wonder Woman and that’s gonna be a flashback explaining who Steppenwolf is and he’s now the big bad of this movie whereas Darkseid was this looming threat who won’t come”.

“This is a really nice time to work in DC”, he continues.

Admittedly, Justice League is a movie I’ve waited my entire life for, as it’s bringing several of my favorite characters together for the first time in live-action cinema. They’re hitting their stride. Affleck said this is not something he has ever experienced before, but he said that he loved working with Snyder and loved the work that they did with Whedon as well.

As is often the case with major Hollywood productions, the extent of Whedon’s reshoots for Justice League has been of interest to fans and industry observers, with reports surfacing last month that additional photography would cost upward of $25 million, as opposed to the $6 million to $10 million more typical of big-budget films. But Affleck believes the Snyder/Whedon mash-up will work. When we got our first look at the movie a year ago, one of the big things that Warner Bros. seemed to be emphasizing was the fact that Justice League would be far more humorous and playful than Batman v Superman, to the point that Bruce Wayne cracks jokes at the expense of his fellow teammates.