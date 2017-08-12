KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

William Harris Investors Inc decreased Kapstone Paper & Pack Corp (KS) stake by 39.8% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Eight research experts recommended the company shares with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation to The corporation. the share presently has a average recommendation of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33. Vertical Research raised KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

On 12/17/2014 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price target on KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) opened at 21.74 on Friday. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.51% invested in the company for 359,525 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 2.84.

01/25/2017 – KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. Dundee Securities upgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation will post $1.26 EPS for the current year. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of USA and global copyright laws. ValuEngine raised KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Most recently the business also announced dividend for the quarter, to be paid on early Wed, Jul 12th. The dividend was $0.100 per share for the quarter which is $0.40 annualized. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation’s payout ratio is now 51.95%. Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. About 370,537 shares traded. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Flinton Capital Management has an ownership of 5,100 stocks of the basic materials firms shares valued $118,000 after scooping up an extra 374 shares through out the previous quarter, Ameritas Investment Partners acquired a new position in stocks of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation during the Q1 valued about $172,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Great West Life Assurance Co. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Flinton Capital Management increased its position in stocks of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation by 7.9% in the Q1. As of quarter end Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC had acquired a total of 128 shares growing its stake by 0.0%. 757916 shares were traded on KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation’s last session. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America.