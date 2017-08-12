Kyrie Irving prefers to play for Clippers

“Do they have the assets they get him? But they also have Jerry West and he’s been able to figure out before”. “He’s been inside that locker room”.

While the actual working parts to a trade aren’t necessarily there after getting loose parts from the Chris Paul trade in late June, the interest and the fit are there, as the Clippers have a real need of a perennial scorer to play alongside Blake Griffin and one that can be relied on from the perimeter.

Dion Waiters said he’s not against the Heat trying to trade for Kyrie Irving, but added that Irving should “just know, there’s an alpha male over there too in myself”.

Veteran basketball writer Peter Vecsey told Alex Kennedy on the HoopsHype Podcast that if Irving has his way, he’ll be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to McMenamin on the BBall Breakdown podcast, Irving went consecutive days without speaking to his teammates during practice in between the in and Toronto series. In light of this new report, it seems that Irving’s displeasure with the team may have gone back even further.

Apparently, this happened between the first round of the playoffs, when the Cavaliers were facing the Indiana Pacers, and the second-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

During an appearance on the “BBall Breakdown” Podcast, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed that the Phoenix Suns were reluctant to make a substantial offer for Irving because the team’s new vice president, former Cavalier James Jones, witnessed the four-time All-Star actually stopped talking to his teammates for consecutive days in practice.

When ESPN’s Brian Windhorst first reported Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers, a list of preferred destinations was mentioned that included the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.