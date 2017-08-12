Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Here are some other firms who have updated their holdings. Bluemountain Capital Management, LLC now controls 21,050 shares with a value of $2,977,000. Moreover, Blair William & Company Il has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,948 shares.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 16.86 while the company’s industry has 18.66 P/E and the sector P/E is 2002.76. $3.01 million worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) was sold by NEWBERRY STEPHEN G on Thursday, May 18. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 2,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% with the market. AR raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management, LLC augmented its holdings by buying 16,142 shares an increase of 328.9% from 03/31/2017 to 06/30/2017. It dived, as 39 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 225 reduced holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock. The LSE listed company saw a recent bid of $1158.00 and 76612 shares have traded hands in the session. About 1.25M shares traded. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Friday, July 7. Needham maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, January 26. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Lam Research Corporation had 50 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Lam Research Corporation’s EPS for the trailing 12 months is 9.21. The company also declared a dividend for shareholders that was paid on Wednesday the 28th of June 2017. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & worldwide copyright and trademark legislation. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & worldwide copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://weekherald.com/2017/08/11/first-trust-advisors-lp-buys-12001-shares-of-lam-research-corporation-nasdaqlrcx.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research Corporation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Citigroup. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41. ARCHER TIMOTHY sold $1.39 million worth of stock or 8,942 shares. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $3,007,250.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. On Monday, March 6 O’Dowd Sarah A sold $759,976 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 6,459 shares. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $430,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,366.

Similar to RSI, the RMI indicator moves in the range of 0 to 100; and the same as with RSI, the relative Momentum Index’s values above 70 and below 30 are considered as an indication of overbought and oversold conditions.

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Firm designs, makes, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits.